1,048 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $363.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.40.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total value of $373,650.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,891 shares of company stock worth $11,262,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

