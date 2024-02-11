3,400 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

