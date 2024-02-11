6,102 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

SPEM opened at $34.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

