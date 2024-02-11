6,763 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

