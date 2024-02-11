Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $163.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

