Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $111,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.16.

Shares of ALB opened at $115.78 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

