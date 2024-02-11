Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.
Allurion Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
