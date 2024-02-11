Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allurion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALUR. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

