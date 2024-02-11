Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

