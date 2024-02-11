Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

