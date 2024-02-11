Amalgamated Bank Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 541.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,929 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,819,000 after buying an additional 2,487,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

