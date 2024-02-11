América Móvil (AMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect América Móvil to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,920,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $8,894,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in América Móvil by 99.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 344,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

