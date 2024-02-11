Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $97,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

