Amgen Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $19.54 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $19.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.23. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $21.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

