Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 44,279 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

