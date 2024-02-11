Analysts Offer Predictions for Aspen Technology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

