Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $34.70

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,503 shares in the company, valued at $45,520,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

