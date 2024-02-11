Analysts Set Expectations for FMC Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

