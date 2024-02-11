Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $102.11

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of PII stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

