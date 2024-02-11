Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $34.29

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.