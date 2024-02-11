Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $18.29

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.
VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop
Vipshop Stock Performance
NYSE VIPS opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
