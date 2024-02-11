Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $18.29

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.