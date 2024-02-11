Analyzing LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

LIXIL pays an annual dividend of $115.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 441.3%. Burnham pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. LIXIL pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Burnham pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LIXIL and Burnham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.12 Burnham $240.55 million 0.17 $5.07 million $2.34 5.30

Analyst Recommendations

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burnham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LIXIL and Burnham, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 0 0 0 N/A Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LIXIL and Burnham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A Burnham 4.41% 11.86% 5.87%

Summary

Burnham beats LIXIL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems. The company also provides shower toilets comprising integrated shower toilet system and seats; prefabricated bath and kitchen systems for houses condos, and other projects; smart water sensors and controllers; behind the wall systems and commercial fittings; kitchen fittings and sinks; and tiles. In addition, it offers thermal efficiency and insulation windows; entrance doors; exteriors, including entrance gates, garages, terraces, and garden rooms; and wooden interior furnishing materials, as well as other products, such as fire-resistant siding materials, aluminum frames for solar photovoltaic systems, and super wall construction. Further, the company provides housing solutions; and sells and manages real estate and other services. It offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, TOSTEM, RICHELLE, SPAGE, Interio, exsior, SUPER WALL, ASAHI TOSTEM, DXV, NODEA, COBRA, and SATO brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It also provides advanced control systems, and radiators, as well as sells oil and gas furnace. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

