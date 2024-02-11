Analyzing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.78 $76.60 million $1.54 23.90 Everi $782.52 million 1.20 $120.49 million $1.16 9.43

Everi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Everi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 8.03% -94.05% 5.98% Everi 13.29% 53.80% 7.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Everi 0 0 2 1 3.33

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Everi has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

