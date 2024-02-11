Analyzing OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media -23.79% -48.05% -7.45% Highlands REIT -29.54% -3.87% -2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OUTFRONT Media and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given OUTFRONT Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OUTFRONT Media is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.77 billion 1.20 $147.90 million ($2.68) -4.79 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 2.83 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

OUTFRONT Media has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 30.83, indicating that its stock price is 2,983% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highlands REIT beats OUTFRONT Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

