Analyzing U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.17 $170.10 million N/A N/A U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and U Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats U Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

