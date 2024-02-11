Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.17. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 540,761 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday.

Applied Digital Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $643.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

