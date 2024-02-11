ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.93.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.91.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

