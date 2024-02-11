Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 136,951 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.37% of Arcos Dorados worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $13,037,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

