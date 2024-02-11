Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average is $215.42.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

