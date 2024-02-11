Assura’s (AGR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital assumed coverage on Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 42.60 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.60 ($0.68).

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £327.60 ($410.68). Insiders purchased a total of 1,397 shares of company stock valued at $62,811 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

