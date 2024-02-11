Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 365 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $506.08 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $506.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.95 and its 200-day moving average is $464.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

