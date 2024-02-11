Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

ROL stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

