ATS (TSE:ATS) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$64.00.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.14.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a one year low of C$45.64 and a one year high of C$64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. Analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

