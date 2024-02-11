Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

