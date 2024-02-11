Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
