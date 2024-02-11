AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $196.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $174.63 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.