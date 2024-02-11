Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $112,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $270.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $271.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

