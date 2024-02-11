B. Riley Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,904,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,119 shares of company stock worth $8,306,786 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.