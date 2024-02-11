Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $451.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

