Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Purchases $41,400.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William C. Bryant III acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOTJ opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

