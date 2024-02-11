Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 300 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.