Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 300 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
