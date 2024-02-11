Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $46,000 Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

