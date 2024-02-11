Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.13 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

