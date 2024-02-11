Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $109.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

