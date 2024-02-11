Barclays Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $117.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

