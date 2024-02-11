Barclays PLC Buys 6,838 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 385.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $101,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $551.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.77 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.87 and a 200-day moving average of $484.83.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

