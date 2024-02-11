Barclays PLC Sells 103,528 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NVT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

