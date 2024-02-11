Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

