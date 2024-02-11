BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
BCE Stock Performance
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.