BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$55.50 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

BCE stock opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.98. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

