BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$55.50 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.
BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.
View Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Stock Down 1.1 %
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.