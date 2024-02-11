BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.

Shares of BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.98. The firm has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

