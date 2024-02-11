Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unite Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).

Get Unite Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unite Group

Unite Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Unite Group

LON UTG opened at GBX 993.50 ($12.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,838.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 959.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.40).

In other news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £268.80 ($336.97). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Unite Group

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.